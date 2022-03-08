Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $350.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.52. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.