UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,900 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 657,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $104,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,831 shares of company stock worth $1,317,687 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

