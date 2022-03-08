Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €35.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.50 ($38.59) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UN01. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($38.59) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.72) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.47 ($39.64).

Shares of Uniper stock traded down €0.27 ($0.29) on Tuesday, reaching €17.81 ($19.35). 1,286,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 52 week low of €17.79 ($19.33) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($46.14). The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.01 and a 200 day moving average of €37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

