UroGen Pharma (URGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UroGen Pharma is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter.

Shares of URGN opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on URGN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

