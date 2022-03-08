UroGen Pharma (URGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter.
Shares of URGN opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $21.29.
In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on URGN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
