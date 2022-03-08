Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Up 26.2% in February

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0289 dividend. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (Get Rating)
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.