V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

V.F. has increased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. V.F. has a payout ratio of 55.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect V.F. to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

