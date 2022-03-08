VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

