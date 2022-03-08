Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $192.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $169.48 and a one year high of $202.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.44.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

