Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $87.32

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.32 and last traded at $87.35, with a volume of 51531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

