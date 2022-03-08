Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $87.32

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.32 and last traded at $87.35, with a volume of 51531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.93.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
