Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Raised by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,993,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,691,000 after buying an additional 215,803 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,330,000 after purchasing an additional 606,735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,744,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,226,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,949,000 after purchasing an additional 193,036 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,312. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $53.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

