Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

