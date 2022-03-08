Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $173.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.53 and its 200-day moving average is $208.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.624 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.
