Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $173.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.53 and its 200-day moving average is $208.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.624 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

