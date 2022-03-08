Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 111,113 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

