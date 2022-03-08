Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,732,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

