Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) versus ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Financial Survey

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasamed and ICU Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICU Medical $1.32 billion 4.21 $103.14 million $4.74 49.17

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Risk & Volatility

Vasamed has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vasamed and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $272.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Vasamed.

Profitability

This table compares Vasamed and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A ICU Medical 7.84% 8.58% 7.40%

Summary

ICU Medical beats Vasamed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasamed Company Profile

Väsamed, Inc. designs, licenses, manufactures and distributes a range of non-invasive hemodynamic technologies for vascular, wound care, cardiovascular and emergency medicine diagnostics. It offers products and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health such as SensiLase PAD-IQ Studycast System, and Wound Imaging and SmartDraw. The company was founded on May 23, 1989 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

