Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $77.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.45 million and the highest is $79.36 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full year sales of $178.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.59 million to $179.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $219.16 million, with estimates ranging from $213.53 million to $224.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vasta Platform.

VSTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSTA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $13.28.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

