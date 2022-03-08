Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 324,535 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 324,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $15,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APAM opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.25%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.