Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,048 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $33,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

NYSE SYF opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

