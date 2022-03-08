Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,815 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in South State were worth $28,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of South State by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of South State by 14.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of South State by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,516,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

SSB opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price target on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Profile (Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.