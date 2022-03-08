Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $25,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nasdaq by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200,153 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 578.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 144,540 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $168.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.10. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.35 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

