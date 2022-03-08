Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 678,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558,360 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

SWI opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.89. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

