Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $36.82 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,125 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Spire were worth $36,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Spire by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Spire by 18.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.