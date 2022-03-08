Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $862,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

