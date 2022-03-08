Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $31,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,114,000 after buying an additional 290,973 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after buying an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,531,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after buying an additional 145,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,669,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

