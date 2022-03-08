Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 10,690 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $20,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Hubbell by 7.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $177.57 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.51 and its 200 day moving average is $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

