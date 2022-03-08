Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells $12,376,000.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 5,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $12,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,557 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 741,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 851.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 663,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

