Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 458,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 242,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Very Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

The Very Good Food Company Inc is an emerging plant-based food technology company which produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD’s core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co The Very Good Food Company Inc is based in VANCOUVER.

