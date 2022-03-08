Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $17.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.91. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,972,768.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,525 shares of company stock worth $31,102,733. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

