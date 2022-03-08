Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 63,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. 99,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,555. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.21.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

