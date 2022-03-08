Viking Fund Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. 36,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 2,420 shares of company stock worth $60,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

