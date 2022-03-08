Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 2.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.22. 75,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,010. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

