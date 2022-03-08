Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Lowered to $9.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.75 to $9.30 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $369.22 million, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 76.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 84.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 36,259 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 75.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International (Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.