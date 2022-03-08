Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $26.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 90,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 60.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,813 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vincerx Pharma (VINC)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.