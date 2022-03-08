Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 12,269 shares of company stock worth $125,024 in the last 90 days. 49.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 90,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 60.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,813 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

