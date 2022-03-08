Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years.

VGI stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

