Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTR. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

