Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VC. Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.50.

Visteon stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.93. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $136.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Visteon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Visteon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

