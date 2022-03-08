VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.09.

VZIO opened at $9.93 on Friday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,666 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $1,671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $1,541,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in VIZIO by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

