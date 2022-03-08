Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLPNY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.50 ($45.11) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Voestalpine has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

