Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,817 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at about $761,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 185.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 256.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBGI opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is -14.55%.

SBGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

