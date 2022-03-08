Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 58,710 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,710 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

