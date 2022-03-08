Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $443,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after acquiring an additional 556,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,145,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,123,000 after acquiring an additional 876,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,006,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,488,000 after acquiring an additional 128,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,699,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,200,000 after acquiring an additional 356,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

