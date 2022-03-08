Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 40.0% in February

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IHD stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

