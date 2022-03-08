W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.60 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $490.08. 266,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $386.11 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.67 and a 200-day moving average of $466.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.