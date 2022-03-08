W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.60 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $490.08. 266,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $386.11 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.67 and a 200-day moving average of $466.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

