Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

