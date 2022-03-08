Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.87 Million

Analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $632.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.60 million and the highest is $635.00 million. Waters reported sales of $608.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.11. 422,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,242. Waters has a twelve month low of $264.67 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,921,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 67.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,848,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Waters by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

