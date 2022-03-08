Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Update

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 371,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $140.37. The stock had a trading volume of 155,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

