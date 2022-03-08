Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $263.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.34. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

