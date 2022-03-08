Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 22,220 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Perma-Pipe International were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPIH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter worth $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a PE ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.44%.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

