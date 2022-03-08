Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIZD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

VanECk BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

