Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Generac by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $312.35 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.74.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

